Analyze

Powered by AI and machine learning, Autoklose will provide you with detailed analytics so that you can get a complete insight into all kinds of important metrics such as the time when your prospects open your emails, CTR rates, logs of the clicks in real time, and the time when they replied. A dedicated Chrome plug-in notifies you the moment your prospects start engaging with your emails and systematizes all the relevant information, so that you can have it at your fingertips.